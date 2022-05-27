news, local-news, redlands coast chamber of commerce, queensland, skill, education, shortage, staff, workers, business

The Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce has introduced an initiative to skill bayside workers in early childhood education and care staff amid a shortage of workers in the region. The Chamber has partnered with Jabiru Community Youth and Children's Services Association for the Skilling Queensland for Work program to train participants in Certificate 3 in Early Childhood Education and Care. The Skilling Queenslanders for Work program helps eligible residents develop skills, gain qualifications and provide direct assistance to enter and stay in the workforce. Chamber of Commerce president Rebecca Young said he Jabiru program is run out of the outside hours school care site at Cleveland State School. "Jabiru participated in our recent jobs fair with a number of positions available. This is a way that Jabiru can actually hold a long job interview for prospective employees," she said. "In speaking with Jabiru, they are wanting to provide more services here in Redlands but with a shortage of staff, it is increasingly difficult. "This program is a great example of place based solutions to our skills and worker shortage." "Not only will participants gain a formal certificate that they will get actual work experience. Both very important to prospective employers," Ms Young said. Ms Young said the chamber was supporting jobs and workers and businesses struggling post-COVID. "Redlands has a strong liveability factor, however, our choice of housing lets us down," she said. "Jabiru is not only providing this skilling for work program here in Redlands, they are providing care services for working parents. "Coming out of the Skilling for Work program participants, will be more work ready and more likely to gain meaningful employment." "The Chamber has had recent feedback from business owners that they are having to accommodate more flexible working hours for parents as their is a shortage of care services like that of Jabiru." Ms Young said the community-run Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative aimed to support young people, indigenous people and women re-entering the workforce. "The program captures not only giving funding to community groups who are best placed to engage with our most vulnerable, but sections of our community who are not in the position financially to have access to "real world" education," Ms Young said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/e97d8b30-4088-48e5-ba9e-231e5f42af84.jpeg/r4_376_4016_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg