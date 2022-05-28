news, local-news, VIEW club, redlands, community, fundraise, 25th anniversary, social

Redlands VIEW Club members and past presidents came together to celebrate and reminisce over more than two decades of memories for the group's 25th anniversary lunch. The Redlands Sporting Club was filled with laughter as group members donned silver outfits and accessories to celebrate the milestone. Founded in 1997, the Redlands VIEW Club is a branch of the national VIEW Clubs of Australia. The group advocates for women and fundraisers to help young and disadvantaged Australians get a quality education. Club President, Edwina Potter said the Redlands VIEW Club raised funds to financially support seven Australian students through the Smith Family's Learning for Life program. "We do this because we believe that helping disadvantaged children succeed at school has a lasting impact on their lives and potential generations to come," Ms Potter said. "We are such a sociable club too, and have regular day trips, cafe catch ups and opportunities to learn new skills or ideas from monthly guest speakers". Guests at the lunch included National VIEW Zone Councillor Lorna Daddow, four past club presidents and 18 other members from other regional VIEW Clubs. One of the club's longest serving members and group welfare officer Barbra Coogan received her 20 year membership. She works to keep in touch with members who are unwell and offers support from the club. Local women can get involved with the Redlands VIEW Club by contacting Ms Potter on 0416242687. The Redlands VIEW Club meets monthly for a two course lunch and guest speaker presentation on the 4th Tuesday of the month at the Redlands Sporting Club, Wellington Point.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/4bc23283-09f1-45a3-ac81-80d3ed6dfaad.jpeg/r0_1_640_363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg