Carmel College students are preparing for the start of something new as they put on their production of High School Musical: On Stage for their bi-annual show. Students of the Thornlands school have got their heads in the game and their hearts in the songs ahead of their opening night at the Redland performing Arts Centre on June 10. Director Julia Spurgo said the show, a stage adaptation of the Disney Channel Original movie of the same name, followed a group of high school students as they put on their own musical and discover themselves along the way. "It's a good play on the battle between sports and the arts portrayed through stereotypes, which plays a big part in the actual musical," she said. "The students really relate to it because they have grown up with the story and in school we do have battles with stereotypes so the students really link and connect." Lead actor William Gough who plays basketball star Troy Bolton said they had been rehearsing since last year and were almost ready to take the stage. "We lost a lot of time at the start due to COVID restrictions, but now we're getting close to show week everyone is putting in their best effort and it's coming together really well," he said. "I think it's going to be a great night and I can't wait for the community to come together and enjoy what we've made." 2022 college leader for arts Jayden Hayward said being involved with musicals at school helped many students discover themselves. "Some of the highlights are seeing some of the characters who are suppressed come out of their shells," he said. "You see everyone realise that they are in this together and it's about what they are on the inside, not on the outside." Melissa Donald who plays fierce drama diva Sharpay Evans said we was looking forward to getting out on the stage in Carmel College's first production in four years. "I think that it's just been relieving to finally be able to perform and showcase all the talent we actually have at Carmel so it's been really great," Ms Donald said. "Over time, everyone has come together as a family and I think there's a lot of new relationships that have been built within the school." This year, Carmel College celebrates its 30 year anniversary and Mr Hayward said it was an honour for himself and his peers to showcase their talent to the community. "It's the year of lighting the way and in the arts we're really proud to carry on the tradition of producing these tremendous musicals for our wider community," he said. Carmel College's production of High School Musical: On Stage will show at RPAC for three shows only from June 10-11. Book tickets online at RPAC.

