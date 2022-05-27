news, local-news, redland darts association, finals, summer season, winner, battle, play, darts

Redland darts players from across the region are fighting for glory as finals battles for the Redlands Darts Association summer season begins. Fierce competition began on Wednesday as the darts hall came alive with excitement and nerves for the divisional championships. Both division two games ended with a 1001 team playoff with nail biting pressure for players and spectators. It was fantastic darts all round as players stepped up, with 13 180s scored throughout the night and one 171. The highest peg out was 130 from Laurie Loch. The winners from first and second place go straight into the grand final next Wednesday. Teams will fight for finals places in the next round on Monday Night, where the winner of third and fourth will play the loser of first and second. Team nominations for next season are due June 15. For more information please call Ann on 0409 265263 or send an email to redlands.darts2@gmail.com. The Fun Guns 9, Projectile Dysfunction 6; Dumpstarz 9, Jokers 4. Whooo Cares 9, Ducks Nuts 8; Sonic Death Monkeys 9, Hunger Aims 8. Red Barons 8, Phantom Throwers 5; 60's R Us 8, Bridge Burners 6.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/de763618-5d9f-4a00-8562-cb65a96b5fa5.jpg/r2_134_4027_2408_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg