The Redlands Raptors mixed beach handball team has broken a club record after winning bronze at the national championships. The team had an undefeated run until their last pool match against the Miffits team from Melbourne and went down to the Pirates, another Melbourne side, in the semi final. Manager and player Nick Thompson said it was a shame to go down to the Pirates after beating them in the rounds, but the podium finish was a first for the club. "Winning the bronze medal with the mixed team was pretty awesome. It was the best result a Redlands team has ever had at a national tournament," he said. "I think one reason why our Mixed team was so successful was because we had such good talent across the board. Everyone had a really positive impact on the game." The Men's team came sixth in a comeptitive, fast and physical competition despite the sport being non-contact. "We sometimes have trouble adapting and troubleshooting during the tournament as we usually have very few full-side games against good opposition in our pre-season," Mr Thompson said. "We came within inches of taking down New Zealand, with one silly mistake giving them one opportunity to make a very difficult shot, to which they did to win by one point." Four Redland players were rewarded for their efforts, with Sanket Nikam recognised as the best goalie of the mixed division and Netelie Minissale named the highest goal-scorer in the women's division. Tanner Elliot and Annabel Mills were also selected for the Australian men and women's teams respectively. "Tanner is the third most capped 'Raptor' with 56 games played, and Annabel is only a second year 'Raptor', along with her twin sister Abby, who also plays in the team as one of our key playmakers," Mr Thompson said. This year's competition hosted teams from across Australia, as well as the New Zealand men and women's teams, and Oceana World Championship Qualifying matches were held. The Australian men's going down to New Zealand for the first time in the team's history meant Australia just missed qualifying for the world titles. "Annabel will likely tour with the Australian Women's team, who qualified for the World Championships in Greece by beating New Zealand," Mr Thompson said. Mr Thompson said the competition was an excting time for the club, which had been working to recruit more players to grow the sport in the Redlands and put handball on the map.

