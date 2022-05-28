news, local-news,

What started as his 60s rhythm project has spun out to the makings of a second album for John Boumford, 63, of Cleveland. Boumford has recently released his latest single entitled Nothing to Prove, one of three new singles destined for a second album. In July he will record the other two - a ballad Seat for Two and an anthem style song Never Too Late. These bring his tally of songs to 12 including the nine songs recorded and released online in his Strong Enough album, released in 2021. All of his songs have a current message and many are influenced by world events including Covid, the Ukrane/Russian war and flooding. "If I knew back then what I know now, I would do things differently. The dream of the house/mortgage is a myth. You have to do things while you can. I'm grateful I'm still kicking at 63," he said. Boumford said he addressed being judged in Nothing to Prove. "Everyone is always being judged - by other people, peers, work, family. This song is about being yourself and not worrying about what other people think. You should be strong and proud and grateful for who you are," he said. "It's heart breaking when the entertainment industry falls away and when your children audition and miss by one. I say never give up, be resilient and say 'I can do this'," he said. The song was recorded at Love Street studios, at the Gold Coast and is a family affair with his daughter Gabrielle 22 on lead vocals, daughter Charlotte 29 on backing harmonies and John on guitar. There are a further five Brisbane based musicians, including a horn section. Boumford said he was planning a concert early next year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/d407285c-e3ba-4865-b838-b6e9adda829c.png/r0_278_828_746_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg