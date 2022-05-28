news, local-news,

Vocalist and public speaker Henry Olonga will perform with Redlands College ensembles at Redland College, Anson Road, Wellington Point from 7pm to 9pm on June 10. Olonga is known for being the first black player in the Zimbabwean national cricket team and youngest player to represent his country at an international level. A regular hero of the team since 1998, in 2003, Olonga alongside captain Andy Flower staged the famous black-armband protest in their opening match against Namibia at the World Cup to mourn the 'death of democracy' in Zimbabwe. The protest came in the wake of white farmers' lands being seized forcibly in Zimbabwe by the Robert Mugabe-led government, and the rise in cases of human rights abuse. Olonga has been Internationally praised for his bravery on that day, despite it leading to the premature end of his cricket career. Faced with death threats and a charge of treason, he left the country in 2003, living in exile in Britain for 12 years. He moved to live in Adelaide in 2015 and his career focus changed after singing on The Voice in 2019. Traditional South African/Zimbabwean Boerewors and Sadza (a staple made from maize meal) will be serviced from 6pm at a cost of $8. These can be ordered with the ticket booking. Tickets are $10 for adults and students are free. Book on trybooking.com/events/landing/909562

