Redland Sinfonia will present a selection of music inspired by the beauty of flowers at the Redland Performing Arts Centre at 2pm on June 18.. The program will celebrate the rose, which has inspired songs, poetry and dance over many centuries, with Johann Strauss' Roses from the South Waltzes and the Dance of the Rose Maidens from Khachaturian's ballet Gayenah. Other flowers are also celebrated too, with the Flower Duet from Lakme and the Waltz of Cornflowers and Poppies in Glazunov's portrayal of summer in The Seasons. The Sinfonia will also branch out into an enhanced Big Band arrangement of Fats Wallers' Honeysuckle Rose, and the Oscar-winning theme to Days of Wine and Roses by Henry Mancini, part of a medley which includes themes to The Pink Panther and Peter Gunn. Emerging artist violinist Sola Hughes will join the orchestra to perform the Violin Concerto by Mendelssohn in its entirety, a firm favorites in the violin repertoire. Ms Hughes said she was excited to be able to perform solo with an orchestra again, having debuted with the Stravinsky Concerto some years ago. "I am greatly looking forward to performing in the marvellous concert hall in the Redland Performing Arts Centre, where the Redland Sinfonia is orchestra in residence," she said.. Ms Hughes was recently honoured by being selected to join the Momentum Ensemble, a group of orchestral performers powered by the Australian Youth Orchestra. Its aim is to develop a multi-faceted career in music while on the cusp of their professional careers. Sinfonia conductor Graeme Denniss said the sinfonia had a strong history of providing gifted young musicians opportunities for career enhancement. "I hope that this engagement will enhance Sola's career as she works to fulfill her ambitions to study in Europe and to become an orchestral and chamber musician. She is a very talented musician and we all wish her great success for her future," Dr Denniss said. In keeping with the flower theme, Dr Denniss has written a ragtime piece for Ms Hughes entitled Ranunculus Rag, which will be premiered at the concert. The concert will conclude with the finale to the Pines of Rome. "You will hear the tramp of the legions of ancient Roman soldiers as they march along the Appian Way, the long straight road out of Rome, ready for their next conquest," Mr Denniss said. Tickets are adults $33, seniors and pensioners $27 and students and children $15. Groups of 10 plus are $25. Book on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/e3c54523-f1f7-43fe-b61a-81e0dffb19c1.jpg/r217_649_3099_2277_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Sinfonia inspired by floral beauty