Redland City Bands presents its Awards Night Concert at Cleveland Assembly Hall, Smith Street at 7pm on on June 11. The concert promises a showcase of award winning movie tunes and soundtracks played by the concert band and wind ensemble. Formal attire is encouraged. Tickets are adults $25 and $15 for under 18s. Each ticket includes one free drink. Tickets can be purchased at trybooking.com/BZLDS

