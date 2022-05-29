Redland City Bulletin

Boy-lesque boys in Sweatshop

Updated May 31 2022 - 9:29am, first published May 29 2022 - 10:15am
SWEATSHOP: Sweat it out for Sweatshop coming to RPAC on July 15 and 16.

Popular boy-lesque stars from Briefs: Dirty Laundry return to Redland Performing Arts Centre with a sensational new show on at 8pm on July 15 and 16.

Local News

