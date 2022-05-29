Boy-lesque boys in Sweatshop

Popular boy-lesque stars from Briefs: Dirty Laundry return to Redland Performing Arts Centre with a sensational new show on at 8pm on July 15 and 16.
Sweatshop gathers a labour force of Briefs Factory boys including Kween Kong, Nastia and Dale Woodbridge Brown, under the steely stewardship of host Tash York, leading a core production line of workers into overtime.
Briefs co founder Mark Winmill said York was a bit of fun but also quite old school.
"She a new girl - lots of fun - a bit of a gender bender with a glass of wine in her hand and ready to come out with a song and plenty of humour," he said.
The show manufactures a conveyor belt of high-quality circus treats, cultivated by a warehouse of sweaty, motivated mischief-makers gunning for employee of the month.
Winmill said the show came together online over zoom creative meetings between a stable of Briefs performers.
"We are thrilled to present it," he said.
Winmill said the show was a good fit and added to the eclectic mix of shows on offer at RPAC.
"We are thrilled to come back after a successful show last year. This is a brand new show which will be debuting in the Redlands before taking it to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It is something new involving extreme drag, circus, comedy and the grotesque," Winmill said.
"It's flamboyant, fun and funny. It is kooky, ridiculous and absurd. Yes, it's dangerous when a drag queen flips in a pair of six inch heels, but it's also supremely entertaining. There are lots of moments when all the fingers are crossed. It's hard core. We think we have reinvented the bottom line of entertainment."
After 10 years of selling out festivals worldwide, the risqué, gender bending cult cabaret hooligans from Briefs offers their latest party cabaret for an audience over the age of 18.
"We love the Redlands., It's a brilliant venue, that's close to the city. The people are brilliant and a great mix in the audience. You get the young social people and the older audience who lived in the 70s. You can't shock them," Winmill said.
Tickets start at $37. A VIP table is $45 per person (tables of four), inclusive of a bottle of bubbly.
Book on 3829 8131 or visit rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).
