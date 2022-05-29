news, local-news, gina jeffreys, rpac, july 2, rod mccormack, max jackson

Following a 12-year break from recording and touring, Gina Jeffreys is returning to the stage with a special acoustic performance of her latest album Beautiful Tangle at Redland Performing Arts Centre at 7.30pm on July 2. The album is a collection of personal stories that come straight from the heart, and showcases the rich and distinctive voice that has won over audiences ever since Gina's award-winning career began 30 years ago. "I've written every song, some with some of my favourite songwriters - and every song is a page out of my life," Ms Jeffreys said. "It's pretty organic, honest, raw and kind of stripped back and naked." Ms Jeffreys was the winner of Star Maker in 1991, taking over the mantle from Keith Urban. She soon became Australian Country Music's Golden Girl and has toured Australia with Kenny Rogers, Kris Kristofferson, Lee Kernaghan and Johnny Cash. She became Australia's first-ever female country artist to sell platinum albums, perform sellout shows across Australia, and take her music to the world. During the last few years of lockdown and being unable to tour, Ms Jeffreys has been writing songs with many artists, with many in the top 10 with artists Max Jackson, The Vixens of Fall and Courtney Keil. She will perform her latest songs plus her old hits and fan favourites, joined on stage by award-winning producer and musician Rod McCormack. McCormack will perform from his acclaimed bluegrass album Fingerprints - already a hit in the USA. Also joining the line-up will be singer-songwriter Max Jackson, who just won the 2022 Toyota Star Maker Award, with her debut album Life of the Party. Tickets are $35- $45 and can be booked by on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/d4be46b2-929a-4686-9ead-5da55625fa82.jpeg/r372_408_2344_1522_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Jeffreys music stripped back and raw