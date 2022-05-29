news, local-news, edward the emu, rpac, june 17, chidlren's show

The award-winning Monkey Baa creative team behind Possum Magic are back with a brand-new take on another much-loved tale, Edward the Emu. More than an adaptation, this is a unique imagining of two beloved picture books, combining the plights of both emus, Edwina and Edward, in one heartfelt, clever and funny new tale. It comes to the Redland Performing Arts Centre with two shows at 10.30am and 1pm on June 17. Edward is bored with his lot. Being the only emu at the zoo has left him feeling glum and under the impression that the grass is greener in everyone else's enclosure. Convinced that the other creatures are more popular, Edward breaks rank and goes to find the fun and along the way finds Edwina. The pair's adventures, with zookeepers in hot pursuit, lead them to discover that the best thing you can be is you. The story is brought to life with world-class puppetry, a beautiful original score and inventive storytelling. it is an hilarious and tender story of two emus searching for their identity. Tickets are $18 - $28, and school/daycare bookings (10+) receive one teacher/carer ticket free for every 10 tickets. The show runs for 50 minutes (without an interval) and is suitable for ages four plus years. For bookings or more information contact the RPAC Box Office on 3829 8131 or visit rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/de4a9f60-61aa-4eed-935d-de7afb19a420.jpg/r300_423_4862_3001_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Edward and Edwina at RPAC