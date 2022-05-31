Redland City Bulletin

Fish swim into the bay as winds pick up and temperatures drop

By Michael Des David
May 31 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNING CATCH: Logan Bush won Redland Bay Amature Fishing Club's inshore competition earlier this year with whiting and javelin fish.

Westerly winds are forecasted for this week, so it is time to dust off the tailor fishing gear, dress warmly and head off to your favourite fishing spot.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.