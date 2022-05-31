Westerly winds are forecasted for this week, so it is time to dust off the tailor fishing gear, dress warmly and head off to your favourite fishing spot.
You may be lucky enough to catch a mulloway while targeting a tailor.
I have had reports of mulloway all along our coast caught at night.
Popular land-based spots are Stradbroke Island, the Victoria Point Boat ramp, Cleveland Point, the mouth of the Logan River to Carbrook, along the Brisbane River and the rock walls.
The whiting is biting, and they are of good size, with most of the fishing being legal size fish.
Small pieces of peeled prawn are giving good results.
Peel the prawn and cut it into five mm wide and twenty mm long segments.
The whiting is so focused on feeding on prawns that they will swallow a long shank hook in most cases.
Flathead is still around, with a few in the shallows while dragging our bait net.
Flatheads are active throughout the day and, in winter, will lie in very shallow water where the water is slightly warmer.
A great way to improve your fishing skill is to join a fishing club.
The Redland Bay Amateur Fishing Club is on the waterfront at 247 Esplanade Redland Bay.
General meetings are on the third Wednesday of every month at 7.30 pm.
Visitors are welcome.
They have three beach trips a year, mainly to Stradbroke Island.
They take a stocked camp kitchen trailer.
The next Stradbroke Island trip is 10-12th June.
They run an inshore competition every month with a target species.
In June, the target species is mulloway.
The junior and senior divisions winners get gift vouchers from Bayside Bait and Tackle.
A junior winner was Logan Bush, who caught some nice whiting and javelin fish in the Pin Bar area.
Seqwater temporarily closed several dams after the recent significant rainfall into the catchment and the resulting water flowing over the spillway.
The influx of water was rather unfortunate as the dams were starting to fish well, with the fish feeling well as they were getting ready to spawn.
Water was released from the Wivenhoe Dam, the Somerset Dam and the North Pine Dam.
Please check the SEQ Water website before venturing out on any of the freshwater systems for your safety.
Send any fishing questions, photographs or organise a coaching session at desdavidmichael@gmail.com.
