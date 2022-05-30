Redland City Bulletin

Redland-Victoria Point Sharks extend winning run with comeback victory over Labrador

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated May 30 2022 - 10:37pm, first published 9:00pm
FLYING HIGH: Redland-Victoria Point Sharks have won five games in a row. Photo: Highflyer Images/QAFL

REDLAND-Victoria Point Sharks remain in second position on the QAFL ladder after downing Labrador by one point in a low scoring game on the Gold Coast.

