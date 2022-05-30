REDLAND-Victoria Point Sharks remain in second position on the QAFL ladder after downing Labrador by one point in a low scoring game on the Gold Coast.
A behind was all that separated the two sides after four quarters at Cooke-Murphy Oval on Saturday, with the Sharks running out 46-45 victors to extend their winning run to five matches.
Coach Phil Carse said it was good to be stringing wins together against teams in the top half of the table and praised his side for the belief they showed to come from behind and clinch the win on the weekend.
"We probably didn't play our best footy early in the game," he said. "I think in some ways it was maybe even a better victory than the week before against Aspley.
"In that game we probably did the opposite. We played really well for a lot of the game but only just held on late.
"In this game I think the boys showed a lot of heart to come from behind in those conditions and find a way to get over the top in the last quarter."
Jarrod Huddy kicked two goals in a best on ground performance for the Sharks, who are now four points clear of third-placed Noosa.
"He was really good with his hands around the ground," Carse said. "He took a lot of big marks and kicked a couple of crucial goals in a game where it was really hard to kick goals.
"Midfielder Brock Aston was outstanding as well. He did a lot of good things around the stoppages, but also ran really strongly on the outside.
"Both he and Caleb Franks have had really good seasons. [I've] been really happy with the way those guys have been going."
Carse said it was important the players did not get ahead of themselves and continued to reset every week heading into the back end of the season.
"It is really tight at the top end of the ladder and we want to make sure we are up there," he said.
"I guess that is the challenge, just making sure we are playing each game on its merits."
The Sharks' next game is at home to Noosa on Saturday, June 4. The first bounce is at 2pm.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
