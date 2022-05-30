Redland City Bulletin

RedCity Roar suffer tough losses to Sunshine Coast Phoenix

By Peter Pollock
May 30 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MVP: Jaylen Cooper was a standout player for the RedCity Roar women's team this week. Picture: B.RAD Sports Photography.

RedCity Roar men and women suffered losses to the Sunshien Coast Phoenix last weekend but standout performances from top players made for entertaining play.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.