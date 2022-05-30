RedCity Roar men and women suffered losses to the Sunshien Coast Phoenix last weekend but standout performances from top players made for entertaining play.
The RedCity Roar men and women travelled to the Sunshine Coast for the games, looking to secure wins and move up the ladder in their competitions.
Advertisement
The Simple Promo Co women fancied there chances as the Phoenix were yet to win a game in the 2022 season.
Phoenix capitalised on the Roar's loss of injured floor general Ariana Moorer and got their first win.
RedCity Roar established a small buffer at the half 43-37, but Phoenix refused to give up.
The Roar held small ascendancy through out the last quarter until Amy Brown nailed a three, to put the home team up by one, 77-76 with two and a hald minutes to go.
With 10 seconds left and the Roar down by one, 79-78, the Roar had to foul to stop the clock and hope the Phoenix would miss their free throws.
Nicola Handreck from the Phoenix calmly made both free throws and Roar coach, Cassie Dover called a time out to draw up the final play of the game.
Jaylen Cooper who had the hot hand all night for the Roar took the three point shot to tie it up but could not connect.
The Phoenix scratched out their first win for the season in front of their home fans 81-78.
Jaylen Cooper had another career night shooting 31 points at an efficient 9 of 11 inside the arc and 4 of 8 from behind the three point line and Mia Loyd had 23 points 5 rebounds and 5 assists.
The Plasmaide RedCity Roar men were expecting a tough game as the Sunshine Coast Phoenix team are loaded with long bodies and skilled players built almost entirely from their junior program.
With three players taller than 6'8 and the Roar without their 6'10" centre Jarett Croff the away side planned on pushing the tempo and to shoot well from the three point line.
Phoenix defence contested everything at the 3 point line to force the Roar to attack the ring.
The Phoenix "big three" had two blocks a piece and the Roar had a horror night from the three point line with 23 attempts and Aidan Graham the only Roar player to connect.
The game blew out early and the Roar could not find a way back into the game and Phoenix won 108-66, with Jayden Hodgson the Roar's MVP.
Hodgson finished with 19 points with some flashy finishes over the Phoenix bigs around the basket and had 5 assists, and 18-year-old Redlands junior, Lincoln Oldfield made his NBL1 debut.
RedCity have a bye this weekend and then are back at the First National Cleveland "Den" at the Paul Bancroft Centre on 11th June against Mackay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.