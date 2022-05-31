Chaplains working in communities across the Redlands will be recognised for the contribution they make to the lives of students and families at an annual breakfast.
Nominations have opened for the Pastor Glen Gray award, to recognise a chaplain who goes above and beyond for their community.
Mayor Karen Williams said chaplains worked in most state school across Reldlands Coast and it was important to acknowledge their commitment and sacrifice.
"The work of chaplains is vital in our schools and they provide important guidance, advice, comfort and support across every school in which they have a presence," she said.
The Pastor Glen Gray Award recognises an outstanding chaplain on Redlands Coast who domonstrates social, emotional and spiritual support to their community.
"Pastor Glen Gray, who passed away in 2020, was a passionate Redlands Coast resident who did outstanding community work and who played an integral role in founding some of Redlands Coast's best loved community events," Ms Williams said.
"He was much loved and was a generous and selfless man who touched the lives of countless residents through many local causes which included food banks and events such as the Redlands Easter Family Festival."
Last year's winner was Alexandra Hills State School Chaplain Terry Keen for his inspirational and selfless work helping at-risk cildren in his role since 2006.
He created the Lizard Lounge in 2014 with five reptiles at the school to engage students and help them overcome personal battles.
"The room is a safe place for children to come and deal with behaviour and anger management issues," Mr Keen said.
"It has an amazing effect on the students - it's a calming environment with a connection to lovable creatures and it's a great way to engage and relax students who might be troubled, at-risk or disengaged."
Ms Williams said the Redland City Mayoral Prayer Breakfast would celebrate its 20th anniversary this year Thursday August 18.
"I would encourage you to nominate your school chaplain for the award to help recognise the outstanding work that chaplains do each and every day on Redlands Coast," she said.
The event has raised more than $150,000 for the work of chaplains across Redlands since its inception.
The recipient of the 2022 Pastor Glen Gray award will be announced at the 20th annual Redland City Mayoral Prayer Breakfast on Thursday 18 August 2022.
