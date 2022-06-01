Five Redland community groups are set to grow across the region with Australia Post grants funding projects to expand their services for residents.
Groups from sporting clubs to charities and gardening groups will receive the funding to help them better support their communities and grow connections in the Redlands.
Advertisement
Recipients are among 365 not-for-profit organisations across Australia to receive a People of Post grant from Australia Post.
Redlands Hockey Association administrator Anne Swann said the club's $951 grant was an opportunity for the club to expand its junior program and get more kids involved with the sport.
"An entire community benefits from sport participation, from players to family to volunteers, sport brings people together," Ms Swann said.
"Kids who take part in sport are healthier, learn valuable life skills and are more likely to become active adults.
"By purchasing some portable goals, soft balls for the younger children and shin guards for protection of various sizes we hope to be able to bring the sport of hockey to more children through sporting schools programs, Hookin2Hockey and come and try programs.
"This will allow children to participate in a team sport without the expense of equipment purchases to start, but will hopefully result in their joining into our junior programs throughout the season..."
The Redland Organic Growers (ROGI) group will also receive $1000 to purchase a laptop to hold online meetings and utalise video conferencing.
Committee member Erin Houselander said the funding would allow the group to advance its community outreach efforts.
"We will be using the funding to purchase a laptop to help keep ROGI up to date with knowledge sharing," she said.
"The laptop will enable us to capture our meetings so that we can share them online with Members, along with being able to share other organic gardening content at community events...
"It is the key to our expansion and will allow us to use technology to bring the information to our members and community in a more effective manner."
Other Redland groups recieving funding are Wynnum Community Place which will use $1000 to purchase new kitchen utensils and food supplies to support their Tuesday meal service at Capalaba.
The Cancer Council Queensland Redlands Branch will use $510 to buy trolley carts to help volunteers transport handmade products to weekly markets at Ormiston.
The Birkdale Physie Base will use $1000 to host s club day for members to perform for their families and friends and showcase their skills in Redlands.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.