A NEW mobile police beat is keeping an eye on crime in the Redlands and allowing officers to connect with the community.
Cleveland police, VIPs and the Bayside Crime Prevention Unit took the van to the Victoria Point shopping precinct last week.
The mobile beat - dubbed a station on wheels - gives locals the chance to talk with officers about matters affecting the community and can be used as a base to conduct foot patrols.
Cleveland Police Station Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Michael Morier said police and the community would benefit from the increased use of the mobile beat.
"The MPB gives us the ability to implement high visibility policing in a mobile capacity," he said.
"It gives the community access to police where there's an emerging issue or simply to maintain that connection between community and their police."
Victoria Point resident Maria Sealey recently spoke to the Redland City Bulletin about the problems Sycamore Parade residents had been having with anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.
She said issues ranged from vandalism to drug use, and had been flowing in from the neighbouring shopping centre.
Officers use crime data to select the best location for the mobile beat.
