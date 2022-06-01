Redland City Bulletin

Police keeping an eye on Redlands as mobile beat visits Victoria Point

June 1 2022 - 5:00am
PATROL: Police visited the Victoria Point shopping precinct with the mobile beat last week. Photo: supplied

A NEW mobile police beat is keeping an eye on crime in the Redlands and allowing officers to connect with the community.

Local News

