Local creativity on display Advertising Feature

Presentation of expertise: A group of talented local artists will showcase their colourful abstract artwork at Straddievarious gallery.

Abstract art will be highlighted at Straddievarious gallery with an opportunity to showcase the amazing works of local artists, kicking off with an opening night.



Straddievarious gallery is situated on Raby Bay Harbour and exhibits a fabulous range of artworks from the very talented pool of Redlands Coast artists and artisans.

This June sees a slight shift in works to an abstract theme with stunning paintings from May Sheppard, Linda K Art, Renee Johnston Art, Valerie Clark, Maria Aristoleo, Donette Wilson, Ruby Mai Art and gallery owner Deb McCann.

Paintings evoke feelings and even more memories in us, and colour has proven to be therapeutic and uplifting for the soul - Ruby Mai

May Sheppard is inspired by the bright light, the wide expansive skies and the changing colours of the sea.



The wonder and uniqueness of Australia has her grasping a feeling for all its individual flora and fauna.

Linda K paints where she is, the Redland Coast, the seas, the beaches, the rainforest, the pandanus, working mainly in acrylic, often weaving text, certainly intention, until the painting takes on a life of its own.



She doesn't paint what she sees, rather what she feels.

Don't miss: Opening night for the Abstract Exhibition is on Thursday, June 16 at 4pm-7pm. Photos: Supplied

Renee Johnston's art is not solely limited to one technique or medium and is guided by her mood.



Her artwork is often a reflection of what is happening in and around her at that time. It's her passion and she delights in sharing it with others. Like a photograph her artwork captures a moment in time.

Ruby Mai is self-taught and likes to try different mediums. She loves colour, working in acrylic and the way oils glide over the canvas and blends beautifully.



Ruby Mai says paintings evoke feelings and even more memories in us, and colour has proven to be therapeutic and uplifting for the soul. So why not fill your life with what makes you feel good?

Deb McCann is inspired by the beautiful blues and greens of our Redland Coast - she calls them the 'Straddie Blues'.

