Redland City Bulletin

Smooth ride for rat-runners as Logan City Council repairs Wuduru Road potholes

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated May 31 2022 - 10:35pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REPAIRS: Potholes on Wuduru Road and (inset) Logan City Councillors get to work. Photos: Google Maps/supplied

POTHOLES on a street used as a rat run between Redlands and Logan have been repaired, as local councils reveal the extent of damage caused to road networks during recent downpours.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.