POTHOLES on a street used as a rat run between Redlands and Logan have been repaired, as local councils reveal the extent of damage caused to road networks during recent downpours.
Motorists had to navigate a series of potholes on Wuduru Road at Cornubia during May after rain lashed south-east Queensland.
The road - which is prone to flooding during wet weather events - is often used as an alternative route for people travelling in and out of the Redlands via Mount Cotton Road.
It is a popular choice for motorists looking to avoid traffic on Beenleigh Redland Bay Road while driving into Logan and beyond.
Logan City Council confirmed it had received seven customer requests about potholes on Wuduru Road.
The council also revealed last month that it had repaired more than 1000 potholes on the city's roads since February.
A Logan City Council spokesman said workers proactively inspected Wuduru Road for potholes and had undertaken repair work.
"The repairs to Wuduru Road are funded from council's maintenance budget," he said.
"Parts of Wuduru Road flooded in March and May this year. Flooded road warning signs were activated to advise motorists."
Cr Teresa Lane said last month that the council had been working around the clock to fix road damage.
"We're only now just getting a good idea about the extent of the damage and it's enormous," she said.
"Council has found more than 1800 defects across the city's 2200km road network, ranging from small things like cracking and potholes to drainage culverts being completely destroyed."
In Brisbane, council workers filled a record 17,000 potholes in less than a month after severe weather lashed the city in February and March.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
