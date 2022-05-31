Update 2.30pm
A few Energex customers in Mount Cotton and Redland Bay are still without power after a tree fell onto power lines at Heinemann Road this morning.
More than 400 customers were affected at the peak of the outage about 11am, but the majority of homes and businesses are now back online.
The outage affected several streets at Mount Cotton, including German Church Road, Hardwood Drive and Golden Wattle Avenue.
An Energex spokesman said 24 customers were still affected at 2pm this afternoon.
Earlier
A TREE has fallen onto power lines at Heinemann Road, causing extensive power outages across Mount Cotton and Redland Bay.
An Energex spokesman said more than 400 customers were without power across the two suburbs.
Crews are currently on scene.
Streets without power include German Church Road, Hardwood Drive, Heinemann Road, Surgargum Avenue and Golden Wattle Avenue.
A total of 295 customers are currently affected in Mount Cotton.
The next update is due to be issued at 12.30pm.
List of affected streets (as of 11.30am):
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
