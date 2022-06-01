REDLANDS Tigers and Wynnum Manly will no longer play under one banner in the Katherine Raymont Shield after the clubs agreed to terminate a long-standing MOU.
Queensland Cricket signed off on the move last week, putting an end to the three-year arrangement between the bayside clubs.
Top local female cricketers have been playing in the Katherine Raymont Shield first grade competition under a combined Redlands and Wynnum banner since the 2019/20 season.
A handful of home games were played at Peter Burge Oval in Wellington Point across the three seasons, with others played out of Wynnum's home ground at Tingalpa.
President Sean Lloyd said the restructure would strengthen the women's competition and establish a pathway for cricketers at Redlands junior clubs.
"There's been an incredible amount of work by a lot of people to get us to this stage," he said.
"We thank Wynnum Manly Cricket Club for the joint relationship and we wish them all the best."
Wynnum Manly CC released a statement on its Facebook page last week, saying the three years of collaboration with Redlands had been an important step in reinstating Premier Cricket on the bayside.
"Wynnum Manly DCC will be forging a new, exciting path with the news of a stand alone first grade team," the statement said.
"With this announcement, and our MOU with Redlands no more, we wish to thank all involved from the Tigers and wish them well with their aspirations for their women's program.
"To take players from two different clubs and create the program, and squads we have now at the club, says a lot of this era in our club's history and the amazing people we have had leading the way."
It is a significant milestone in the development of women's cricket in Redlands, with Tigers now setting their sights on a stand-alone women's first grade team.
"The Redlands is fast becoming a hotspot for emerging female talent," Lloyd said.
"This restructure will further strengthen the women's competition to an unprecedented level and will establish an exciting pathway for our junior Redlands clubs to senior club cricket with Redlands Tigers."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
