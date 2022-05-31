Redland City Bulletin

Redland creatives host garden party for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

By Emily Lowe
May 31 2022 - 9:00pm
PLATINUM JUBILEE: Redland creatives will celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with an art market, cake stall and garden party.

As her majesty Queen Elizabeth II marks 70 years of service, people of the Redlands will celebrate the royal milestone with a garden party and market in Cleveland.

EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

