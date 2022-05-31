As her majesty Queen Elizabeth II marks 70 years of service, people of the Redlands will celebrate the royal milestone with a garden party and market in Cleveland.
The Old SchoolHouse Gallery, Redlands Lions Community Centre and Redlands Centre for Women have band together to host the party in recognition of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The garden areas will be decked with red, white and blue bunding and the event will transform the grounds at Cleveland into a British wonderland.
Old Schoolhouse Gallery member Kathy Delaney said the celebrations alligned with the gallery's latest echibition Our Colourful Commonwealth.
"This will be memorable event for the whole family to enjoy," she said.
The Lions Club will make Devonshire teas inside their clubhouse, with a traditional sausage sizzle outside.
Members of the Women's Centre will make cakes, biscuits, jams and other treats, as well as displaying hand-made crafts and toys.
The gallery will also host a market with arts, crafts, pottery, photographs, outdoor plants and hand-made jewellery produced by Redland artists.
The event will run from 8.30am to 3pm to be opened by Councillor Wendy Boglary and a Police Band Piper!
Old SchoolHouse Gallery member Mark Scott said there was more to look forward to throughout the day.
"The day will be a feast of local entertainment throughout, and will feature talented singer Ashleigh North, the Redlands College ensemble, the Redlands Sporting Club Pipe Band, a Jazz Quartet and the Phoenix Rising Belly-dancers," he said.
"Although the belly-dancers aren't traditionally British, they have promised to wear tartan outfits."
The gallery will host pottery, crochet, pastel and water-colour painting demonstrations, a raffle of artworks throughout the day and a crown decorating project for kids.
The free event will be held on the grounds between the Lions hall and the Old SchoolHouse Gallery with parking on Shore Street North and Little Shore Street.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
