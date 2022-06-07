Tech skills can help others Advertising Feature

Mentors needed: Redlands seniors love learning new tech skills. Are you able to assist? Photo: Shutterstock

The desire to boost technology skills is high among Redlands seniors and Brisbane Seniors Online (BSOL) is seeking more volunteer mentors in the area.

BSOL is a not-for-profit community group that has been helping seniors and over 50s master their computers and the internet.



It has serviced Greater Brisbane for more than 20 years with an active presence in the Redlands area.

With an influx of local senior residents wanting to receive help with computers and safely using the internet, there is desperate need for more volunteer mentors.



BSOL offers home tuition in Windows, Android, Apple and smart phones which is quite a unique service to the community.



"Of course, to continue this valuable work, we desperately need more volunteer mentors who can relate to seniors and over 50s and are confident in technology to teach these devices," a BSOL spokesperson said.



Tutoring can be fun and it also improves mentors' existing skills.

It is provided in the learner's home on their own device by voluntary empathetic mentors of around the same age who can relate to learner they are teaching.



Both male and female mentors are sought.



"Whilst class tuition has benefits, home tutoring is more conducive to more confident faster learning in the comfort of the home environment.

"Learners are taught what they would like to know and what they need to know so that they can use their device safely and be protected from scams, viruses and malware," the spokesperson said.



With coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns, people have been confined to their homes more often.



"This led to a surge in more online shopping being done from home and the proliferation of scams, identity theft and cybercrime targeting vulnerable seniors and over 50s."



With the closing down of shopfronts such as banks, the emphasis has been towards more online banking transactions.



Learners can receive computer help in dealing with government services online like MyGov, Centrelink and Medicare.



With more activity required to be done online, this has increased the risk of fraudulent activity costing Australians millions of dollars a year.



"In 2021, over $211 million has been lost to fraudulent activity in Australia.



"This level of fraud has been increasing over the years with more scammers looking to defraud vulnerable users," the spokesperson said.

Learners pay a one-off joining fee of $20 and an affordable $45 for a year's membership allowing around 12 hours of home lessons and ongoing support for the balance of their membership year.



Should they later need help with a new operating system, new device they have purchased, an application or program, a mentor can help with this.