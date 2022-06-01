Redland City Bulletin

Redland gymnasts have made their mark on the national stage

EL
By Emily Lowe
June 1 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TOP: Premier gymnasts Holly Smith received bronze medal on beam. Picture: supplied.

Redland gymnasts have leapt to success at the Australian Championships as the new senior rhythmic team travels overseas to begin the journey to the Paris Olympics.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.