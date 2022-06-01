Redland gymnasts have leapt to success at the Australian Championships as the new senior rhythmic team travels overseas to begin the journey to the Paris Olympics.
Gymnasts from across the country gathered at the Gold Coast's Carrarra Stadium for the Australian titles where bayside gymnasts proved their talent on the national stage.
Premier Gymnastics owner Nicki Robbins said her athletes achieved amazing results since the state titles.
"The Australian championships is the pinnacle event for athletes of all disciplines and we had girls represented in all state teams, the rhythmic gymnastics, artistic gymnastics and aerobics," she said.
"Half of the girls on the state artistic gymnastics team and aerobics team were from permier so we dominated the placements and I'm very proud of their achievements from their selection at state championships."
Birkdale gymnast Aileen Chang went out with a bang and has retired from the sport after taking home a bronze medal in a team event.
The Redlands aerobics girls all medalled and performed personal bests at the event.
Artistic gymnasts from the Redlands also dominated the championships taking home multiple medals in a range of categories.
"All of our artistic girls received a gold medal in the individual or team events which is outstanding," Ms Robbins said.
"Two of our girls were selected to represent Australia at the Friendship Cup in October."
Just one day after the national competition, Premier Gymnastics senior rhythmic team, formed after the Tokyo Olympics with the goal of making the Paris Games, represented Australia at the International Gymnastics Federation World Challenge Cup in Pamplona, Spain and made the finals.
The Australian Senior Group, Ainsley Barker, Ashleigh Law, Charlotte Wong, Laura Gosling and Taylah Smith displayed their talents across two apparatus and qualified for the final in ribbon and ball in the group section.
The girls finished with a score of 19.400 and eighth place overall before they went to Greece to compete at the Royal Crown Invitational.
Ms Robbins said she was excited to see what the future held for all of her athletes.
"It just makes me so proud to provide a platform for these girls to reach their dreams," Ms Robbins said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
