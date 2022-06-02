Uptake of the flu vaccination has increased by more than 14.7 per cent in Queensland since the State Government announced their free flu vaccine initiative last week.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the initiative last Monday in response to surging case numbers which have continued to rise with the state recording 4,230 new cases in the past week.
The flu vaccine is now widely available at GPs and pharmacies across the state with Queenslanders flocking to protect themselves from the disease.
Local pharmacist Alicia Chai said Thornlands pharmacy has seen a tremendous increase in vaccine appointments since the initiative began.
"We've been having a lot of appointments especially with the younger population and there has been a massive spike since that announcement," she said.
Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the recent uptake was the perfect timing.
"I cannot emphasise enough the importance of getting your influenza vaccination this year," she said.
After two years of COVID-19 restrictions working to reduce the number of flu infections, current data trends have predicted this year's flu season to surpass peaks experienced in 2017 and 2019.
"We would expect cases to peak in August during a normal flu season, however statewide flu notifications have been doubling each week and continue to rise sharply with 4,230 new cases in the past week," Minister D'Ath said.
Premier Palaszczuk thanked Queenslanders for their response to the initiative saying that the increased uptake proved the scheme was working.
"We know getting vaccinated reduces the severity of an individual's symptoms, as well as minimises the likelihood of spreading illness in the community."
Authorities have urged Queenslanders who are yet to be vaccinated against the flu to do so.
The vaccination is recommended for everyone six months and older.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
