End of an era as Cr Mark Edwards announces he will not recontest seat at 2024 election

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated June 1 2022 - 10:37pm, first published 10:00pm
END OF AN ERA: Councillor Mark Edwards has announced he will not recontest his division 5 seat at the 2024 local government elections.

LONG-SERVING Redland City councillor Mark Edwards will not recontest his division 5 seat at the 2024 local government election.

