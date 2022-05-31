Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Creative Alliance holds a wintery exhibition at the Redland Museum

Updated May 31 2022 - 9:44am, first published 8:35am
COLLECTION: A collection of works will be on display at the museum including that of artists Phil Robinson, Nikki Taylor, Sue Norris, bottom right, Delisa Appleton and Margaret Dakin.

Members of the Redland's Creative Alliance will be holding their fifth exhibition from June 11 to July 21 at Redland Museum's Dunn Wing gallery.

