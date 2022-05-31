Members of the Redland's Creative Alliance will be holding their fifth exhibition from June 11 to July 21 at Redland Museum's Dunn Wing gallery.
Artists have illustrated what winter means to them, or other wintery thing in conventional 2D and 3D works, in acrylic, oil, watercolour and mixed media paintings, enamelling, sculptural and photography.
Visitors can cast their votes for people's choice and are encouraged to look at the best in show, announced at the opening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on June 17. This work will receive a $400 prize.
Anyone wishing to attend the opening should phone the museum on 3286 3494. There will be entertainment from the Vintage Guitars and light refreshments.
The museum and gallery is open from 10am to 3.30pm daily.
The alliance is a not-for-profit, community art group, based online as a network of collaboration and communication amongst Redlands' arts communities.
Exhibitions are open to members with all levels of experience without submission, selection or restrictions or talent levels.
More on redlandscreativealliance.org
