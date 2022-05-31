Award-winning entertainer Bradley McCaw honours the Great American Songbook's legendary piano icons in music history at Redland Performing Arts Centre (RPAC) at 11am on July 6.
All the greats will be featured, from Elton John to Nat King Cole, Billy Joel to Ray Charles as well as songs from McCaw's own award-winning career in music, theatre and comedy.
A piano man himself, McCaw will perform iconic hits like Tiny Dancer (Elton John), My Life (Billy Joel), Walking In Memphis (Marc Cohen), Memphis Stomp (Dave Grusin) and Unchain My Heart (Ray Charles).
Songs will also be featured from McCaw's debut album, Worried Minds released last year and featuring his own distinctive mix of blue-eyed soul and Motown vibes. Bradley has recaptured a timeless and old school sound for the modern way of life.
The album was helmed by American producer and guitarist Louie Shelton, whose credits include years of performing on or producing for The Jackson 5, Lionel Ritchie, Marvin Gaye, Whitney Houston, The Monkees, Neil Diamond, Seals and Crofts, Art Garfunkel and Barbara Streisand.
McCaw has worked onstage playing lead roles in countless musicals and toured the world with international singing group The Ten Tenors. He was the winner of the 2012 International Cabaret Showcase with his one-man show, Cabaret: The Complete Unauthorised Biography, which premiered at the 2013 Adelaide Cabaret Festival, followed by performances across Australia and a sell-out performance on Broadway's 42nd Street.
Tickets for seniors/pensioners start from just $25.Book on rpac.com.au or 3829 8131 (booking fees are $6 online and $5 by phone per transaction).
