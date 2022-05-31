Redland City Bulletin

McCaw on RPAC stage

Updated May 31 2022 - 12:19pm, first published 12:13pm
PIANO: Bradley McCaw will perform at RPAC on July 6

Award-winning entertainer Bradley McCaw honours the Great American Songbook's legendary piano icons in music history at Redland Performing Arts Centre (RPAC) at 11am on July 6.

