WATER supply has been shut off to several Cleveland homes as Redland City Council workers repair water mains.
A total of 32 properties at Topatig Street and Cleveland Terrace will have their service interrupted for about four hours on Wednesday.
Council announced unplanned interruptions to the supply this morning.
Cleveland Terrace will be affected from 8am-12pm and Topatig Street between 9am-1pm.
Redland City Council apologised for the inconvenience to residents and said it was working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
