Alexandra Hills footy players have tackled a monster challenge, using household lawn mowers to cut overgrown grass after almost two weeks of rain left their fields unplayable.
Two weeks of rain across south-east Queensland meant teams from juniors to seniors at the Alexandra Hills Australian Football Club were unable to train or play on their fields.
Players and parents teamed up to give back to their club, taking the field armed with household lawn mowers to give the grass a much needed trim.
The Boyle family has been involved with the club since 1999, and Mick Boyle has been club president for six years.
His wife, Ronnie Boyle, said the club's fields often had drainage problems.
"We struggle from year to year when rain persists to train or play until it dries enough and both junior and senior players are affected, as is the maintenance of the grounds," she said.
"The grass on the oval was becoming too long and far too hard to maintain without a ride on mower.
"The ground was sodden with water clearly visible on top of the grass we were unable to mow without leaving deepend tyre ruts."
Ms Boyle said the players efforts had worked wonders on the field already and that it would not take long before they became playable again.
"For our teams to regain the use of the ground it needed drying out and mowing the grass allowed the wind and sun to do its magic," she said.
"We still need to wait some time for it to be again usable."
She said she was grateful for players and family who supported the efforts to bring the fields back up to standard.
"Our club is regarded as family friendly and has many dedicated volunteers, players and supporters," Ms Boyle said.
"It certainly shows great team spirit with the players giving back a little of their time to a club that has supported them."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
