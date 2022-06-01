Redland creatives will work on books, podcasts, markets, TV series and art exhibitions on the bayside with funding from Council and the state government.
Five projects were awarded Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) grants through round two of the 2021-22 funding with a share of $44,377.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the projects would enhance and support art and culture on Redlands Coast.
"We have a thriving community of professional and emerging artists and art workers on our Redlands Coast, and this funding enables them to practice excellent art for and with the local community," Ms Williams said.
"This in turn helps build cultural capacity, sustainability and community pride."
Funding is spread across the mainland and the islands, supporting local artists with projects showcasing the Redlands.
Glass Engine and Neil McGregor will receive $10,000 to film two episodes of factual-historical series House Detectivcce on Peel Island (Teerk Roo Ra) and Willards Farm.
Author Donna Cameron will receive $10,000 to undertake research, work with a literary editor and present free public workshops to develop her novel Bloomdield, set in the Redlands and incorporating the farming history of the area.
Storytowns Pty Ltd and Russelll McGilton will receive $10,000 to do the Redlands Podcast Tour, an immersive podcast telling the stories of local people, lifestyle and history to encourage people to explore the area.
Maria Belle Isle will receive $9915 to put on a free community event, Music Markets and Lawn Bowls on the Green 4183, with workshops, arts and craft markets and lawn bowls and Point Lookout in June.
Macleay Island Arts Complex will receive $4462 for artist Beatrice Sheehan to run three workshops for children on Russell and Maacleay Island state schools to create and exhibition, Love Our Islands: Children's Arts Exhibition.
RADF Assessment Panel co-chair Councillor Paul Bishop said the successful projects creatively explored stories of people and place on Redlands Coast.
"The five projects funded through this round will help local artists share their stories through the mediums of video, a podcast, a novel, art workshops and a community event celebrating local art, craft and music," Mr Bishop said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
