Redland City Bulletin

Redland creatives share $44,000 to explore bayside through art

EL
By Emily Lowe
June 1 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GET CREATIVE: Books, podcasts, markets, tv series and art exhibitions will be supported by Redland City Council through grants.

Redland creatives will work on books, podcasts, markets, TV series and art exhibitions on the bayside with funding from Council and the state government.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.