A major Queensland university is considering facilitating courses in the Redlands as the Chamber of Commerce calls for residents to have their say on which cources they would like to see.
Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce president Rebecca Young said a university in the Redlands would boost the economy by keeping young people in the Redlands for longer.
Advertisement
"What generally happens at the moment is young people will leave the Redlands to live close by to university and they don't return to bring their skills back," she said.
"If we can get them out of our high schools in the Redlands into universoty ion the Redlands we can maintain that tewelent pool here in the city.
"It will also really benefit our economy. Imagine having a university campus around the CBD of Cleveland, all of a sudden we will attract a different demographoc to the CBD and create more of a night life.
"Businesses are struggling so we really need to attract something like a university to the area to keep these economic drivers happening."
Ms Young said the TAFE at Alexandra Hills was already offering some opportunities for local study post-high school education but that a university would create more chances to study on the bayside.
"The TAFE campus is also opening up these opportunities, where if a student comes out of high school and doens't quote have the ATAR required to go into university they can go to tafe, get more qualifications and entre the University that way."
"It's very early talks but this won't be a case of finding land for the university, they're actually looking to potentially occupy some of the underutilised buildings in our cities, especially around the CBD area.
It is not the first time a University has been considered in the Redlands, with the Birkdale site set to become the Birkdale Community Precinct initially earmarked for a university.
Ms Young said the Chamber was doing a survey to find out what courses potential students would be interested in.
"We're trying to stay engaged with the youth so that we're actually attracting things to the Redlands that is desired by them," she said.
"The survey will ask a series of questions about what pathways people would choose to study at university here in Redlands."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.