LOCALS are being reminded to check their heating appliances and assess their homes for fire risks as winter begins.
RACQ spokeswoman Kate Leonard-Jones warned heaters and electric blankets may pose a safety risk after being in storage over the warmer months.
She urged people to check for dust build-up, loose or damaged cords and rust before plugging the appliances into an outlet.
The warning comes as RACQ reveals it has received 1108 fire damage insurance claims over the past three years.
New survey data released by RACQ has also found that 60 per cent of people do not check their heaters and electric blankets before using them every winter.
"House fires can happen to anyone and most are caused by everyday items like cooking equipment, faulty or poorly maintained appliances and flammable materials placed too close to heat sources," Ms Leonard-Jones said.
"Heaters and electric blankets which haven't been used since last winter can be damaged while in storage and may pose a serious safety risk."
Ms Leonard-Jones said half of those surveyed did not have an emergency evacuation plan for their property and almost three quarters did not have an emergency kit prepared.
"Make it a priority this winter to make an escape plan with multiple exits based on the location of the fire and practice it regularly with your family," she said.
Queenslanders are also being urged to check their smoke alarms to improve evacuation response times in the event of a house fire.
"Only working smoke alarms save lives so check yours is operating as it should," she said.
"The safest option is interconnected smoke alarms because when one alarm goes off, they all do.
"This year it became law for all rental properties to have interconnected, photoelectric smoke alarms and all Queensland homes will require them by 2027, so consider upgrading yours now."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
