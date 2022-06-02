TWO new ferries servicing the bay islands will soon join the Redlands fleet as local carrier Sealink commissions several new Queensland-built vessels.
Both catamarans are due to be completed later this year and will have enough capacity to seat 200 passengers.
Advertisement
Sealink will retire one boat currently operating on the bay island route when the new ferries are brought online.
The announcement comes as ferry terminal upgrades continue across Russell, Macleay, Karragarra and Lamb islands under a $44.6 million investment from the state government and Redland City Council.
Minister Di Farmer said the bay island ferries were two of five new vessels which would soon be added to the Sealink fleet.
"We are so proud of our transport systems here in Queensland, especially in our bayside communities," she said.
"These ferries run in places like Redland Bay, Magnetic Island and even on the Sydney Harbour."
The Redlands connection also extends to the manufacturers, with Thornlands shipbuilders Aluminium Marine one of several Queensland businesses working with Sealink on the new vessels.
The company - which operates ferries travelling from Redland Bay to the islands - has invested in local marine manufacturing to the tune of $23 million, according to the state government.
Sealink chief operating officer Donna Gauci said the company had been impressed with the workmanship of local manufacturers.
"The quality of the vessels is a credit to Queensland's ship makers and our team working together to ensure each vessel is tailored to the specific environments they are being constructed to operate in," she said.
Redlands MP Kim Richards said the bay island terminal upgrades were designed to improve ferry travel and increase accessibility for islanders.
Works on Russell Island are due for completion in late-2022, while overall work on all four terminals is expected to be finished by mid next year.
"These projects are creating jobs and stimulating the economy at a time when it's needed most," Ms Richards said.
"It's better for locals and better for tourists, a win win all round."
Ms Gauci encouraged people to explore the islands on-board Sealink's ferries.
"Without a doubt, the last two years have been some of the most challenging years on record for many businesses, especially the tourism industry," she said.
"SeaLink has remained committed to investing in tourism and local industry capability, so we are primed for the resurgence of travel from domestic and international visitors to see and experience some of our most iconic destinations."
A standard adult one-way ticket on a Sealink passenger ferry from Redland Bay to the islands is $8, including for residents, but inter-island travel is free.
Advertisement
Travel with a standard car on vehicle ferries costs adults $70, while residents pay $58. Prices vary for inter-island travel.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.