Cleveland
Advertisement
Capalaba
The Uniting Church at Ney Road will host its carboot market, Saturday, June 11, from 7-11am with op shop, cakes, clothes, household items, plants, sausage sizzle and teas. Contact 0420 672 465 to book a site.
Cleveland
The Grand View Hotel with Old Schoolhouse Gallery is showcasing a selection of artworks for Summer. All works by Redlands Coast artists are for sale until July 1.
Alexandra Hills
Hear some local live music every Saturday from 9pm at the Alex Hills Hotel.
Cleveland
Carmel College's production of High School Musical brings the family friendly film to life on stage at RPAC for three shows on June 10 and 11. Buy tickets online.
Victoria Point
Bring your family to enjoy the magic of movies on the big screen TV at the Victoria Point Library Saturday June 11 from 10.30am-12pm. Movie to be announced at event, bookings are essential.
Birkdale
No Lights No Lycra dances in the dark every Wednesday from 5.45-6.45pm at Birkdale School of Arts Hall.
Capalaba
Redlands Coast Suicide Prevention Network bereavement meetings are on the third Wednesday each month at My Horizons Meeting Room from 7pm. The next meeting is Wednesday, June 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.