Daryl Braithwaite will bring the hits to the Alex Hills Hotel on July 2

Daryl Braithwaite is one of Australia's most loved and enduring talents and he will be bringing a set full of hits to the Alexandra Hills Hotel on Saturday July 2.
Braithwaite is an ARIA hall of fame inductee with a career spanning back to the 70s with legendary pop band Sherbet.
In the 80s Braithwaite went solo with the #1 ARIA Album Edge (1988) featuring the hit singles As The Days Go By and One Summer.
Braithwaite's 1990 follow up album Rise included the single The Horses which reached #1 on the ARIA Singles Chart and has become a singalong anthem for generations of Australians at his live shows.
The Aussie music legend sat down with Bulletin Editor Craig Thomson for a wide ranging chat about his long career and what Redlands music fans can expect from his July 2 show.
Our readers would probably like to know why you're still playing live when you could be excused for relaxing and reflecting on a wonderfully long and successful career. So can you give us some insight into why you're still touring?
I've had one or two of my peers ask me when I will hang up the mic or retire? I've gone well, It's still very enjoyable. I love it with a passion, but I guess it's the fact that if your mind becomes inactive, then you fade away and I think that's what would happen. So that's how I look at it. It's so great that I've got people coming along and appreciating my band and myself. What will determine me stopping or continuing is if my throat goes, if that happens to go and I can't fix it or whatever, then I will most definitely give it away. But I'm still singing well. I still love it, so I'll keep doing it.
I've always noticed you're not one of these singers like Mariah, where you try and do a million tricks in a phrase. You always sing the melody and you sing it really well. You've got a great range. Do you think that's part of your longevity and part of the reason you've maintained your voice is that you do just sing the melody?
That's a good observation.
I look at some of the new singers who do all these gymnastics and stuff like that on melodies and I think it's all well and good, but I guess because I grew up with Frank Sinatra and all that stuff and I love the Beatles. So I've always used the Beatles as a yardstick.
If I were ever to see the Beatles, I would hope that they would sing exactly the same melodies that they put on the records. And I think that instilled in me the fact of trying to recreate what you actually recorded. In fact, it was only a couple of months ago. I was singing 'As the Days Go By, and even maybe The Horses and wondered if I had strayed from the original melody and lo and behold, when I listened to the original recordings, I had a little. So I think that's to be expected from time to time because If you're singing well, you get a bit cocky, and you think, Oh, maybe I could just put that little bit there and then your mind goes, Hey, hang on! That's not the actual melody. So yes, I endeavour to sing the melody as it was recorded, no gymnastics. Maybe that's why my voice has lasted so well for so long.
You've got such a great canon of songs. Can fans expect a set focusing solely on your solo stuff, or do we get a peek back into the Sherbet days?
I try to incorporate the songs I like first and foremost. So we now start the show with Blueswalkin', an older Sherbet song that really works live. It's sort of like, Oh, my God, that's from 1976 or thereabouts and we do You've Got the Gun because it utilises all the voices in the band in that falsettos sort of way. Then, occasionally, we play Summer Love and we do Howzat, so we play Sherbet songs.
Years ago, I may not have even considered doing Sherbet stuff. Initially, when Edge came out in the late 80s, I didn't do any Sherbet songs because I just wanted to stand alone. That stayed that way for a long time, but now I am happy to play songs from across my career.
Edge was a great album to reestablish your career. The albums that followed both Rise and Taste the Salt were excellent albums also. Do you look back fondly on the Rise album and that time in your life?
I still look back on that and I'm sure I've talked with Simon Hussey, who produced it and we both agreed that it really worked. But, I mean, at the time, it felt very good to us anyway. When we finished, it was like, well, we've given it a shot. If it doesn't work, we did our best. I'm glad it worked.
So leading on to the last year, you put out a cracker of a song, the single Love Songs. Fans were excited by it, and the song charted well, so are you planning a new album or updating a greatest hits compilation, anything like that?
I'd like to do a new album. I'd like to imagine that I could put out something new. It's been a while, but I get lazy when it comes to writing songs, which I can write, but I am super lazy about that. I can't seem to apply myself and sit down and go, okay, we're going to sit down for four hours and write. Then, after 10 minutes, I get distracted. Sony, my record company, are very patient with me. I think I'd be happy to put out another single, perhaps.
I saw you live recently and you are still singing all these songs in their original keys. Many more mature singers don't. Are the songs still comfortable to sing? Some of them are pretty high and at the top of your range?
I guess because I can still sing them in those original keys, I do.
I remember maybe a decade ago, we did something with some song and thought to lower it a semitone or something.
And the whole thing, which I believe musicians are aware of and maybe so is the audience, that sometimes when you drop a song down a key or one semitone, it loses some of the excitement. We tried and it didn't work, so we kept it in the original key and never tried it again! This is good because I think the audience, as we talked about before when we talked about not over singing and singing the melody and all that stuff, I think they appreciate hearing the songs as they were recorded, the melody and the key.
What still motivates and inspires you?
The motivating and encouraging thing for me is when we go out on the road, say whether it be last week or in the coming weeks to the Alex Hills or Calamvale, you get people right across the age groups. They like what I do. And as you can imagine, that is so encouraging.
I could have been a Fitter and Turner before Sherbet. If I'd done that job, I'd be retired by now. Yet, here I am in my early seventies, and I still love it. People in the music industry are very lucky that we get rewarded not only getting paid for doing a gig but also we get that physical show of appreciation each night. That's inspiring.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I was a Senior Journalist, at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
