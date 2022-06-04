Daryl Braithwaite will bring the hits to the Alex Hills Hotel on July 2

If I were ever to see the Beatles, I would hope that they would sing exactly the same melodies that they put on the records. And I think that instilled in me the fact of trying to recreate what you actually recorded. In fact, it was only a couple of months ago. I was singing 'As the Days Go By, and even maybe The Horses and wondered if I had strayed from the original melody and lo and behold, when I listened to the original recordings, I had a little. So I think that's to be expected from time to time because If you're singing well, you get a bit cocky, and you think, Oh, maybe I could just put that little bit there and then your mind goes, Hey, hang on! That's not the actual melody. So yes, I endeavour to sing the melody as it was recorded, no gymnastics. Maybe that's why my voice has lasted so well for so long.