A RESIDENT says more disabled parking is needed near the Victoria Point ferry terminal and has criticised Redland City Council for issuing fines to disability vehicles.
Robyn Klein, who works for a local disability agency and has a son living with disability, has been hit with two tickets inside six months for parking in boat trailer bays on Masters Avenue.
She claims on both occasions the disability parking spaces were occupied and she had no choice but to use the trailer bays, as her son and client's conditions meant she needed immediate access to the ferry terminal.
Ms Klein successfully fought the first ticket - which was issued on December 4 last year - and has appealed the second infringement she received in April.
On the second occasion, the disability carer was looking after a person who required a wheelchair and another who suffers from epileptic seizures. They all went on a day-trip to Coochiemudlo Island.
Ms Klein wrote in her appeal letter to the council that she felt boaties were being given preferential treatment over people with disabilities.
"It is a pretty low act to dispense parking fines to disability vehicles knowing full well there are not enough spaces left, but there are plenty of empty boat trailer parks not being used," she said.
"Why is this area designated to be a trailer boat park while so many families, tourists and disabled people are constantly being fined for parking in these empty spaces?
"This needs to be investigated and changes made. Shame on Redland City Council for not providing services to support the most vulnerable people in our community."
Residents have complained in the past about a lack of disability parking at Victoria Point, including in 2020 when a resident told the Redland City Bulletin she had also received a fine for parking in trailer bays.
Cr Lance Hewlett said Victoria Point VMR had been given authority to open trailer bays to all vehicles on days where conditions on Moreton Bay were unfavourable for boaties.
"That was one of the actions we took to try and help relieve it [parking demand]," he said.
"In the last couple of years we have increased the number of disabled parks down there after someone complained. We have actually got more than the legislated requirement.
"The problem with it is that there are no time limits in the disabled car parks, so even if we put more there, people will go to the islands for months and not come back.
"We can't really provide anymore [parks] than we have, because we have to maintain a certain amount of open space there."
A council officer wrote in a letter to Ms Klein that only one disability space was required for every 100 regular parking bays under the building code.
It said the council had met that requirement and there were no works planned for parking in the area.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
