Redland City Bulletin

LED lights switched on at Wynnum Manly Junior Rugby League Club

June 2 2022 - 9:00pm
UP IN LIGHTS: New LED lights have been switched on at Wynnum Manly Junior Rugby League Club. Photo: supplied

JUNIOR rugby league players in Wynnum have been given a boost, with new LED lights switched on at Kitchener Park.

