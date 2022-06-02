JUNIOR rugby league players in Wynnum have been given a boost, with new LED lights switched on at Kitchener Park.
The state government spent $300,000 on the upgrade after making a commitment to Wynnum Manly Junior Rugby League Club during the 2020 election campaign.
New lights cover four fields at the ground and are expected to save the club more than $2000 per month on their energy bill.
Club treasurer Philip Everson said the savings would be put back into the club's junior rugby league teams.
"We can actually turn the lights on in different areas of the fields and adjust the strength of the lights, so they give us much greater flexibility while allowing us to minimise the impact on our neighbours during training times through the week," he said.
Redlands Rugby League Club at Thornlands is an affiliate to Wynnum juniors, the latter of which currently has about 750 players on its books.
Brisbane Broncos contracted player Jake Turpin, who has earned 51 NRL caps across his career to date, played his junior football in the Redlands before transitioning to the Wynnum Manly Queensland Cup side.
"With more people coming into the community, we expect the lights to get a lot of use in the years ahead," Everson said.
Lytton MP Joan Pease said the lighting upgrade had supported local jobs, with the LED installation managed by COHA group and built by Wynnum electricians Keid In Electrical.
"LED lights have been installed on the two main, full-sized fields and have the flexibility of switching to 100 lux for training or 200 lux for matches," she said.
"On the two smaller fields, the 50 lux LEDs are perfect for after-hours school training.
"This project has supported local electrical jobs and being energy efficient, the field lighting will reduce the club's power bills."
