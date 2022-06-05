Redland City Council has begun community consultation for a planning amendment on North Stradbroke Island to support the Quandamooka People after a direction from the state government.
The amendment package comes from a Temporary Local Planning Instrument introduced by the government in September 2020 to support the land aspirations of the Quandamooka People and could provide more opportunities for residents of the island.
Under the Ministerial direction to amend the city's planning scheme council will progress the amendment through consultation on the State Government's behalf.
The plan amendments would rezone about 25 lots over 249 hectares of land at Dunwich (Gumpi), Amity (Pulan Pulan) and Point Lookout (Mulumba) on North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah).
During last week's special council meeting discussions, a council officer said the state government had not committed to funding the consultation process.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the council was committed to continuing the Reconciliation journey with Tradition Owners of Quandamooka land.
"Council is progressing the amendment in partnership with the State Government and recognises it will provide several important social, cultural, housing and economic opportunities for the Quandamooka People on Quandamooka Country," Ms Williams said.
"The proposed future uses could include low-density residential, tourist accommodation, community facilities, emerging community, local and neighbourhood centres, low and medium impact industry, waterfront and marine industry, recreation and open space," she said.
Minister for Planning Steven Miles said feedback on the proposed amendments would plan the future of Minjerribah.
"The amendment aims to provide residential, cultural and business development opportunities on Minjerribah, while ensuring future development has regard for hazards including bushfires," Mr Miles said.
Ms Williams said the land would come from primarily environment and conservation zoning and a mixture of new urban zones.
"In accordance with the proposed amendment, future development on the rezoned land parcels will generally require development applications to be lodged and assessed by Council."
"Following public consultation, Council will provide a report to the Minister (for Planning) who will make the final decision on the proposed amendments."
For more information on meet the planner sessions and to Have Your Say by 11 July 2022, visit Council's site yoursay.redland.qld.gov.au.
