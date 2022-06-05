Redland City Bulletin

Council consults on state plans to support Straddie traditional owners

By Emily Lowe
June 5 2022 - 9:00pm
THE PLAN: Mayor Karen Williams said the state government's planning amendment would provide social, cultural, housing and economic opportunities for the Quandamooka People on Quandamooka Country.

Redland City Council has begun community consultation for a planning amendment on North Stradbroke Island to support the Quandamooka People after a direction from the state government.

