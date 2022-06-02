A REDLANDS GP is pushing for children under five to get the flu shot this winter, with vaccination rates in the age group currently sitting at about 15 per cent Australia-wide.
Dr Bruce Willet said vaccine uptake at Victoria Point Surgery had been encouraging and the practice was largely keeping up with bookings, despite a sudden spike in demand across the state.
The clinic has seen an increase in flu patients across recent weeks, as state government data reveals Queensland cases rose by more than 4000 in the seven days to May 31.
Dr Willett said the Redlands practice had been dealing with about 50 cases per day in the past week, either through direct consultations or via the Telehealth service.
It comes as the state government reports that jab rates have climbed more than 14 per since free vaccinations were introduced at places like GPs and pharmacies.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was particularly pleasing to see a strong uptake among the most vulnerable age groups, including those aged over 65.
"I urge everyone who is yet to be vaccinated to come forward and help us get through this season the same way we got through this pandemic," she said.
Dr Willett, who is also the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Queensland chair, stressed the importance of getting young children vaccinated.
"We are seeing that about half of admissions to hospital are in that under fives group," he said.
"I think people have gotten used to the idea that COVID doesn't affect kids so much, but influenza certainly can be very severe and it does affect young kids quite a lot.
"To be honest, a couple of children are going to die of influenza out of this. There has already been a couple of young people die from influenza this year."
An online survey of about 100 Redland City Bulletin readers revealed that 79 per cent intended to receive the vaccine this winter.
Misinformation about the flu jab has been spreading more widely than in previous years, largely as a result of the pandemic and views on the COVID vaccine.
"One of my concerns about the COVID vaccine always was that it would become a template for spreading misinformation around vaccines," Dr Willett said.
"I guess it is getting that understanding that there is a risk-benefit analysis.
"Vaccines are often a very small risk, but compared with the risk of getting the disease, it's a no brainer."
Pharmaceutical Society of Australia president associate professor Chris Freeman said the free vaccine was a start, but cautioned that more needed to be done for Australians during winter.
"Public health teams are rightly alarmed by the surging influenza caseload across the nation," he said.
"Hospitalisations are already placing strain on stretched health resources. We must act with urgency and work together to vaccinate as many people against influenza as soon as possible."
Dr Willett said it was hard to predict when the flu peak would hit, as the number of cases was already consistent with the peak of a bad flu season.
"We saw somewhat lower levels of vaccinations [during COVID]," he said. "People were thinking there was not much flu around, which is actually true.
"Both infection-acquired immunity and immunisation immunity are down, so its allowing it to spread far more rapidly than it would normally spread and affect people more severely."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
