A twelve-year-old Redland Bay basketballer is making a name for himself in the sport, looking to impress national team selectors as he aspires to one day play in the NBA.
Zian Smit is representing Queensland after being selected for the state team after his Met East team won gold at the School Sports State Championships for basketball last month.
"Zian loves the technical skills and challenge to handle and move the ball across court while managing his own body and fitness against the opponent. He loves playing with a team.
"He aimed to be selected for the Met East team first, then he wanted to win the finals and play well in the tournament to be considered for the Queensland team."
Ms Smit said her son's ultimate dream was to play in the NBA, but that he was focused on developing his game first.
"For now, the training camp is coming up for the QLD team in the school holidays to prepare for the nationals tournament in August, and he hope to play a good tournament there to be considered for the high performance squad for basketball Australia group," she said.
"He wants to leave an early impression on selectors."
"As a family we are very proud as he is a first generation basketballer in a South African family and we support him in all activities on and off the court.
Smit is homeschooled by his family in Redland Bay and mother Miki Smit said it was a great oppotunity to spend more time together.
"The decision to spend more time with the children and be a part of their learning journey has caused us to go down the path of homeschooling," Ms Smit said.
"It is important for us to ensure their specific individual learning needs are catered for, and we can spend more time with them."
Smit has played basketball for three years and homeschooling gives him more time to develop his skills, training twice daily within his schedule.
"Homeschooling brings flexibility for our family and the kids can pursue their interests and develop their talents," Ms Smit said.
