Redland City Bulletin

Redland women's group wins award for recycling efforts

June 2 2022 - 9:00pm
NO WASTE: Soroptimist International Bayside's zero waste box for make-up containers. Picture: supplied.

A Redlands based women's group has been recognised for its efforts to tackle environmental challenges through small changes to everyday waste habits.

