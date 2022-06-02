A Redlands based women's group has been recognised for its efforts to tackle environmental challenges through small changes to everyday waste habits.
The Soroptimist International Bayside club won the South East Asia Pacific Be4st Practice Award for a recycling project to combat throw-away culture.
The group's recycling project educated people top collect materials usually difficult to recycle through council collection systems like make-up containers, dental material, coffee pods, used pens and more.
The materials often end up in landfill and increase environmental pollution.
Soroptimist International groups hold special consultitative status to the United Nations Economic and Social Council to deal with issues relating to gender equality.
Best practice awards require clubs to report their findings to the UN on these issues directly impacting women and girls.
The Bayside club also won the health category for the Demystifying Menopause Forum held in 2021 designed to educate women on symptoms, impacts, treatments and lifestyle changes associated with menopause.
Soroptimist International focuses on issues from environment and social to cultural and economic that affect the local community.
SI Bayside relies on the efforts of its members and received a Best Practice Award for increasing its membership over the past 12 months too.
