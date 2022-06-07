A new campus for college Advertising Feature

New location: An artist's impression of the entrance to the Australian Industry Trade College Ormiston campus, which will be ready from 2023.

Six years ago, the Australian Industry Trade College (AITC) opened its second campus in the Redlands area with almost 100 Year 11 and 12 students ready to take on an industry pathway at school.

Following its successful establishment, and to respond to the need for a unique industry school in the Redlands, the college expanded its intake to accept students in Year 10.

The AITC provides a two to three year program for young people in senior school that focusses on developing character and values, academic and enterprise skills, employability skills and industry readiness.

The college aims to seamlessly blend senior education and vocational training to engage young people in purposeful learning experiences with real world industry relevance.

Since 2016, the deliberately different school has continued to grow at its Toondah Harbour Cleveland location, with almost 200 students filling its classrooms.

Due to the projected expansion of student numbers and an exciting opportunity presented to occupy a more prominent campus, the college is set to move to Ormiston from 2023.

"We are delighted to share that the new location will be at the 'Press Hall' 58-68 Delancey Street, Ormiston," said campus manager Damian Watt.

"We look forward to hosting some future events at the new campus to allow everyone to familiarise themselves with the contemporary facilities available to current and future students," Damian added.

Progression: AITC helps senior school students develop the skills, character and values to be industry ready. Photos: Supplied

The AITC campus will continue to have great public transport options for its students and the college is excited to join the Ormiston community.

To learn more about the Australian Industry Trade College and how it can benefit your son or daughter, please visit their website www.deliberatelydifferent.com.au