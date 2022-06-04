Division nine Councillor Adelia Berridge has called for Redland City Council to discuss the possibility of a wildlife hospital in the Redlands.
Ms Berridge said a privately funded wildlife hospital would not only support sick and injured animals in the Redlands but could become a drawcard for tourists, create jobs and provide training opportunities.
"We need to be in a position to accommodate any economic drivers for a wildlife hospital which will benefit our wildlife and the surrounding areas," Ms Berridge said.
"In July 2020 the RSPCA made an urgent callout for a wildlife hospital and sanctuary in SEQ after hospital admissions had reached fivefold. Two years on from that callout, it's now worse.
"If we don't do this now, we will miss the opportunity because a wildlife hospital is desperately needed now, not in three years time."
Ms Berridge said she would bring a motion to council at the next general meeting, Wednesday, June 15.
Ms Berridge said there was not a lack of land for the proposed hospital and suggested the Thornlands site used to film the television series Holey Moley in 2020 would be suitable.
"That area is now sitting vacant and this is just one area we could look at," she said.
"Some feel the Birkdale Precinct is the perfect place for a wildlife hospital and would be a huge tourism driver like Currumbin Wildlife Hospital but it was not included in the draft plan so I am asking Council to map an area for a suitable location.
"I know there other passionate Councillors who have been working to make this happen and I'm asking all Councillors to vote in support for Council Officers to look for a hectare of land that would suitably accommodate a wildlife hospital.
"It's only to look for land, not funding."
Ms Berridge hopes to bring a report identifying an appropriate location for the creation of a wildlife hospital to council by November 16 2022.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
