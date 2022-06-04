Redland City Bulletin

Cr Berridge to bring wildlife hospital motion to next meeting

By Emily Lowe
June 4 2022 - 9:00pm
WILDLIFE HOSPITAL: Division nine councillor Adelia Berridge has called for council to consider finding land for a wildlife hospital in the Redlands.

Division nine Councillor Adelia Berridge has called for Redland City Council to discuss the possibility of a wildlife hospital in the Redlands.

