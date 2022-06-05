Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Tigers players to feature in revamped Queensland club cricket tournament

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated June 5 2022 - 10:35pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCAL TALENT: Queensland Bulls and Brisbane Heat contracted players like Redlander Sam Heazlett are eligible to play in the new Premier Grade T20 competition.

REDLANDS Tigers players will be given the chance to impress BBL selectors during a revamped Premier Grade T20 competition starting in winter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.