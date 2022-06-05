REDLANDS Tigers players will be given the chance to impress BBL selectors during a revamped Premier Grade T20 competition starting in winter.
Queensland Cricket announced this week that the new-look T20 Max tournament would be played across two weeks from August, with the final to be held at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.
Advertisement
The Brisbane Heat will keep contract spots open on its 2022/23 BBL roster to provide opportunities for local players who impress to potentially join the club.
Contracted Queensland Bulls and Heat players will also be available for the competition, meaning Redlands will have access to the likes of Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson and James Bazley.
In an exciting change for the T20 competition - which has previously started in November - clubs will be allowed to sign three interstate players to compliment their current list.
All 12 Premier Grade Cricket clubs will feature in the tournament, with games to be played at local grounds and the newly-developed Allan Border Field.
Queensland Cricket chief executive Terry Svenson said the competition would provide grade clubs with the chance to showcase their players.
"We're delighted that KFC has backed this competition which gives contracted players and premier club players the chance to impress leading into the BBL and domestic cricket seasons,'' he said.
"It is designed to strengthen the pathway to the BBL for aspiring players and provide a high quality T20 opportunity for current BBL players.
"The Brisbane Heat is encouraging this pathway by ensuring some 2022/23 contracts remain available until after the conclusion of the KFC T20 Max series."
The tournament starts on August 18 and wraps up on September 4.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.