DOZENS of pubs and clubs across the Redlands will be screening the opening game of the 2022 State of Origin series on the big screen next week.
The Redland City Bulletin has put together a list of the best places to cheer on Queensland in your suburb as they look to atone for last season's 2-1 loss to the Blues.
A host of home-grown talent will run out for the Maroons on Wednesday night, including young North Queensland Cowboys forwards Reuben Cotter and Jeremiah Nanai.
The game will be played at Accor Stadium in Sydney and is due to kick-off at 8.10pm AEST.
Among the venues showing the Origin series in the Redlands this year are the Victoria Point Tavern, Cleveland Sands Hotel and Cineplex.
Some places are offering food and drink deals throughout the three-game series.
Tickets to watch the opening game at Cineplex Victoria Point are selling fast, with only three seats remaining as of noon on Friday, according to the cinema's online booking system.
Where to watch State of Origin live in the Redlands:
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
