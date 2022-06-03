Redland City Bulletin

Redland darts players claim victory in summer season grand finals

EL
By Emily Lowe
June 3 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This week was the pinnacle of the summer season for the Redland Darts Association and all teams came out firing.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.