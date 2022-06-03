This week was the pinnacle of the summer season for the Redland Darts Association and all teams came out firing.
Semi-finals were held at the Redlands Multi-Sports Club on Monday and the competition wrapped up with grand final games on Wednesday.
The Fun Guns remained undefeated all season to take home the title in division one with a win over Projectile Dysfunction.
Whoo Cares also kept a winning streak throughout the season taking out the Sonic Death Monkeys in their division two final.
60's R Us soared from fourth position at the end of regular rounds to defeat Red Barons in the division three competition.
The finals saw some very high finishes with 124 by Laurie Loch, and 111 from Sharon Walker.
180s went to Jeremy Fagg (4), Darren Hansen (4), Dave Auger, Laurie Loch (3), Chris Krabbe, Chris Mathews and Brett Golding.
Next week the club will have its Closed Singles Championships.
The new darts season will begin in July and nominations for teams and players are open now until June 15.
Teams are still looking for players and anyone interested in joining can contact Ann on 0409265263 or redlands.darts2@gmail.com.
This week the club also farewelled a beloved past member.
Redlands Darts Association secretary Ann Leslie said Don Williams was 93 years old and only stopped playing last year.
"He was a true gentleman and loved darts player in our club, his team Red Barons and the over 50's Social Club," she said.
"A true example that there is no age limit to playing darts. He will be very missed by us all."
