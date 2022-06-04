YOUR SAY: BULLETIN READERS' LETTERS. Over budget costs of Olympic Games venues are well documented

It seems the appointment of the Olympic Game Committee may not have been as predetermined and early celebration cheers from the allocated Committee members running this athletic race of agenda.
Costs and Overruns of Olympic Games venues are well documented. However, 2032 is just part of one year out of our future. Sustainability needs to run the race for the future ahead.
Social housing, health and infrastructure to be brought up to current needs are currently more than ever so much more important. Therefore, cutting costs where possible for these Olympics is more imperative than ever.
Once again, to spend monies building a Whitewater Rafting centre for a few Olympic days instead of reusing the 2020 Penrith facility, which is still running at a loss, would make more sense.
Long term overspends, such as committees within committees for this future event, are also starting to become apparent with the current Redlands City Council calling for Applications to be part of the Redlands Coast 2032 Legacy Working Group?
This council is still spending money calling for Community Consultation with no on-site Info days or able to supply costings for any future development for the Birkdale heritage land.
The state's finances are in a dire position. Olympic games are not a personal plaything and transparency is extremely important from the beginning, so we can not overspend or waste money and be paid to run to a budget. Debbie Swain, Wellington Point
Contrary to L Hanson's point of view (RCB June 1, 2022), I think it was the majority of Australians that showed Bowman what Australians want. S.Hintz, Wellington Point
I have nothing against Henry Pike personally, from what I have seen in the media. I don't dislike him at all. But I didn't vote for him, so I guess 'I didn't like Pike', as the slogan goes.
My mind was made up within one minute of receiving the 'I like Pike' paraphernalia in my letterbox the week before the election.
There was no word about the environment in all those papers, including Henry's notes on what he stands for in our community. Given the current threats and huge pressures we have on it, how is it possible that a hopeful public figure doesn't acknowledge those concerns?
That ensured Henry didn't get my vote.
It's not that 'I didn't like Pike', Henry, so don't take it to heart.
But, wow, how can you be so blind to one of the largest issues we face in the Redlands, and worldwide.
I find that unbelievable. Mitchell Smith, Thornlands
Re: letter (RCB 06-01-2022) from Chris Reeves on the issue of bin removal. Along with locals near where I live, over several years, we have asked the council for a bin to be placed in Chantelle Court Park, Capalaba, adjacent to TAFE grounds. The playground, apart from weekends, is for the sole use of students who congregate any time from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on weekdays. Lunch food wrappings, squashed drink cans, and bottles, are strewn around everywhere you look and have been informed the park is cleaned once a month ..because it is a small park. One female student told me she would use a bin if provided, but the council refused to 'give it a go'. Unfortunately, I received a firm refusal to ever have a bin placed in this park.
As Chris says, and I quote: "I find it difficult to accept that Redland City Council would consciously encourage more litter to be disposed of in public areas....and that it was not a good look when trying to encourage visitors to the beautiful Bayside." Amy Glade, Capalaba
Walker Corp won costs from community group Redlands2030 of $135,000 to pay for the developer's legal fees (RCB 27/4/22).
Why? Because Redlands2030 attempted to get details of the deal done between the developer, Redlands Council and the State government and intended to share this information with the community.
The $1.4 billion residential and marina development at Toondah Harbour proposes to build 3600 units in dozens of 10 storey towers and, in the process, obliterate 100 acres of Ramsar listed wetlands in Moreton Bay Marine Park.
Why shouldn't the community know details of what the council agreed to, considering that there will be significant ramifications for residents if approved by the Federal Government? The development will be the size of a new suburb with 8000 people and be built over 20 years with noise, dust and traffic impacts.
Not to mention the devastating impacts on marine life and migratory shorebirds and the koala colony that lives nearby.
All Redlands residents should be greatly concerned about what is being proposed for Toondah Harbour.
The problems with traffic congestion, parking, and general lack of infrastructure that hasn't kept up with the council's insatiable thirst for housing development will undoubtedly worsen if this grandiose scale development gets the go-ahead.
As for the complete disregard for the wildlife and their natural environment that would see 100 acres of supposedly protected wetlands in Moreton Bay Marine Park be replaced by high rise apartment towers and a marina, what more is there to say? Debbie Pointing, Capalaba
