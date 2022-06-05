Redland City Bulletin

Man, 38, suffers severely broken leg in head-on crash at North Stradbroke Island

JC
By Jordan Crick
June 5 2022 - 9:00pm
ENERGENCY: A man was airlifted to hospital after suffering a badly broken leg in a North Stradbroke Island crash.

A MAN has been hospitalised with a severely broken leg after a four-wheel-drive and motorbike collided on a single-lane track at North Stradbroke Island.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

