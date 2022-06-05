A MAN has been hospitalised with a severely broken leg after a four-wheel-drive and motorbike collided on a single-lane track at North Stradbroke Island.
Police say the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions along Tripod Track when they collided head-on at a blind corner.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 11.30am on May 28.
The 38-year-old motorbike rider, from the Gold Coast, suffered a badly broken leg and had to be airlifted to hospital.
No one in the four-wheel-drive was injured.
Sergeant Darren Scanlan said drivers must always drive to conditions while travelling on Tripod Track.
"This track is to be enjoyed nice and slow as it is a single lane sand track with many obstacles and blind corners divers have to contend with," he said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
